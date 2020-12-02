Ahead of next round of talks, farmers to write to Centre over farm laws

'What is the problem in adding one line on MSP': BJP's Haryana ally on farmers protest

Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goel at Amit Shah's home to discuss farmers agitation

New Delhi, Dec 02:

New Delhi, Dec 02: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and railway minister Piyush Goyal met home minister Amit Shah today as the deadlock over the crisis continues with representatives of 35 agitating organisations vowing to intensify the stir.

The Centre will hold another round of discussions with crop growers on Thursday (December 3) as the meeting held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan a day earlier ended without any solution.

The farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the central government in the last monsoon session entered seventh day on Wednesday with demonstrations on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, besides the border areas.

Pro-Khalistan groups being pushed by ISI to exploit farmers’ agitation

While the police has kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic, the protest at Ghazipur, the city''s border with Uttar Pradesh, has also intensified.

The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with the state.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead," the traffic police tweeted.

Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were also closed as precautionary measures.

The traffic police said the borders at Tikri, Jharoda and Jhatikra are closed for all kinds of "traffic movement". The Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers.

Available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, it said.

As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.