Narendra Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Sunday.

He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of the Rajaji Medical College in Madurai, Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College as part of projects to upgrade government-run medical colleges. The inauguration is scheduled to take place at 11.30 am.

He will also address a public rally in the temple town of Madurai. The rally will present a chance to Modi and the BJP showcase the work the central government has done for Tamil Nadu, said a senior party leader.

The prime minister will also visit Kochi to unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue and inaugurate a storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for a skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

With Tamil Nadu and Kerala together sending 59 MPs to the Lok Sabha and the BJP is keen to expand its electoral footprint to the states as the NDA government eyes a second term.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is also hopeful of an alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after the DMK shut its doors on the saffron party and is all set for a tie up with the Congress.