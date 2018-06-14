English

Narendra Modi to unveil multiple projects in Chhattisgarh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to dedicate the modernized & expanded Bhilai Steel Plant to the nation and address a public meeting in Bhilai.

    Modi will dedicate the modernized and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant, to the nation. The modernization includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection.

    Modi will also distribute laptops, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes.

    During the same event, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai. He will unveil also a plaque to mark the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet. The BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with the underground optical fibre network.

    Before arriving in Bhilai, the Prime Minister will visit Naya Raipur Smart City, where he will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the city.

