Narendra Modi turns 69: This is how prime minister celebrated his birthday since 2014

2014

In the year 2014 Modi turned 64 and also became the Prime Minister of the country in May 2014. That year he celebrated his birthday in Gujarat with his mother Hiraben, who gave him blessings and Rs 5001 as a birthday present. Modi later donated the money to a relief fund for the flood-hit state of Jammu and Kashmir. That year he also hosted a dinner for Chinese president Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi visits 'Shauryanjali' an exhibition to commemorate Golden Jubilee of the 1965 war pic.twitter.com/QjLQDd8BYl — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2015

2015

In 2015, Modi celebrated his 65th birthday in Delhi and visited the 1965 war exhibition.

Navsari (Guj): 989 lamps lit simultaneously on eve of PM Modi's birthday, makes Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/xH8uhBdPKe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

2016

In 2016, the hashtag 'HBDPradhanSewak' was trending on social media platform Twitter, as the he turned 66 years old. He visited his mother at her residence in Gujarat. He also went to Navsari to attend a function distributing aid to differently-abled people.

2017

In the year 2017, Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also visited Amreli in Saurashtra to attend and address various programmes. That year he also visited Indian Air Fource marshal Arjan Singh's residence who had died on 16 September.

Photo courtesy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his mother on his birthday in Gandhinagar on Sep 17, 2017.

2018

In 2018, the prime minister turned 68. He visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi and spent the day with school children. Later he also offered prayers in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city.

Photo courtesy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the children from Kashi Vidyapith as part of his 68th birthday celebrations, in Varanasi, Monday, Sep 17, 2018.

Modi had been celebrating his birthday either by engaging in public events or visiting his mother to seek blessings. This year also Modi is expected to be celebrating his birthday in an eventful manner. The people of the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat seemed excited to celebrate his birthday. A bakery owner in Surat has announced of distributing food packets to school children in tribal areas and make a 700 feet long cake weighing 7,000 kilograms.