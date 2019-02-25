Narendra Modi to speak at News18 Rising India Summit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: The two-day News18 Rising India Summit kicked off on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address expected to be the high point of the event. A host of prominent political leaders, entertainment icons, economists and corporate leaders are already speaking at the summit.

On Monday, other prominent persons to express their views will be spiritual leaders Ramdev and Jaggi Vasudev, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, railway minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah will express his views in a session titled "Mahabharat". Another session to watch out for on Tuesday will be one on 'Rebooting Kashmir', in which BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav will speak. His views will assume particular importance in the light of the recent terror attack in Pulwama and the attacks and threats to Kashmiris outside their home state.