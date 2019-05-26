Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister on May 30 at at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, May 26: PM-elect Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister once again on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers will also take oath.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a tweet said from President of India official handle.

An NDA delegation led by BJP President Amit Shah handed over a letter to the President stating that Narendra Modi had been elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, several media reports have claimed that preparations are underway to invite world leaders, including the leaders of permanent five UNSC members, countries of South East and West Asia. However, the official sources in the government have denied such reports as mere speculations. News agency ANI reported government sources as saying yesterday.

PM Modi was on Saturday elected as the leader of newly elected NDA MPs. He will now call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake his claim to form the government. After this, he will be sworn in as the next prime minister.