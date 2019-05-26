  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Narendra Modi to be sworn in with new ministers on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: PM-elect Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister once again on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers will also take oath.

    Narendra Modi

    The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a tweet said from President of India official handle.

    An NDA delegation led by BJP President Amit Shah handed over a letter to the President stating that Narendra Modi had been elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, several media reports have claimed that preparations are underway to invite world leaders, including the leaders of permanent five UNSC members, countries of South East and West Asia. However, the official sources in the government have denied such reports as mere speculations. News agency ANI reported government sources as saying yesterday.

    PM Modi was on Saturday elected as the leader of newly elected NDA MPs. He will now call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake his claim to form the government. After this, he will be sworn in as the next prime minister.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi prime minister rashtrapati bhavan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue