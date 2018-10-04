ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' survey: BJP to win 276 seats in 2019, UPA vote share to rise

New Delhi, Oct 4: BJP-ruled NDA will return to power if Lok Sabha elections are held today, predicted a latest survey by ABP News and C-Voter.

Though it will not be a smooth ride for the NDA in the next elections, the ruling alliance is likely to emerge victorious in 276 of the 543 seats, says the Desh Ka Mood survey conducted by ABP. In 2014 elections, NDA had won 336 seats.

The survey says Congress-led UPA may win 112 seats while other parties are likely to bag 155 seats, if elections are called today. However, the survey also claims 47 per cent people feel the Narendra Modi government does not deserve another chance in 2019.

Also Read Desh Ka Mood Survey: BJP to retain MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP a tough task

A slight sign of worry for the NDA is the dip in the nationwide vote share compared to 2014. It is seen getting 38% as against UPA's 25%. BJP's vote share at national level had gone up to 31 per cent from less than 19 per cent during last elections. At the same time, Congress' vote share had dipped to nearly 19 per cent from over 28 per cent.

Also Read ABP 'Desh Ka Mood' : NDA to suffer huge loss in UP if Congress joins SP-BSP

The good news for the Congress is the steady incremental advance of its President Rahul Gandhi even though he's trailing way behind from Modi's popularity chart.

Other observations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still the first choice for the top job and has garnering majority of the votes. Rahul Gandhi who received 28% votes in January this year is seen getting his popularity soared by 6 per cent.

Modi's popularity has slumped by at least 6% since the last survey aired. He got 69% votes a year ago.

According to the survey, the NDA will not be able to garner majority in the southern states.

The Congress would emerge as winners in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, if it join hands with the SP-BSP alliance.

According to the survey, the UPA will get a majority in Congress-ruled Punjab.

The survey expects to reflect the trends of public opinion for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections