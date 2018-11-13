Narendra Modi leaves for Singapore to attend East India summit

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Singapore. He is on a two-day visit to the country to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. He will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting.

Modi will hold several bilateral meetings during his stay in Singapore, including one with the US Vice President Mike Pence.

The Prime Minister will be the first head of the government to deliver an address at the Singapore Fintech Festival which is one of the largest events on financial technology.

During his two-day visit, Modi along with leaders from US, Japan, and Australia will also meet for the third round of the Quadrilateral dialogue, the Quad on the sidelines of the East Asia summit. He will also meet the participants of India Singapore Hackathon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that his visit to Singapore will impart fresh momentum to the growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.