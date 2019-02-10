Narendra Modi to launch key projects in Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka today

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Sunday and will unveil various developmental projects followed by public meetings.

His first stop will be Guntur in Andhra Pradesh followed by Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and Hubli in Karnataka.

In Andhra Pradesh, Modi will dedicate Visakhapatnam Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL) to the nation.

Apart from this he will also inaugurate ONGC projects located in the Krishna-Godavari Offshore Basin and will lay the foundation stone for setting up a new terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam.

Ahead of PM's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Congress and left parties are planning to hold protests against Narendra Modi. They have also announced state-wide protests with empty vessels. It is the Prime Minister's first visit to the state after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the BJP-led NDA last year.

After Guntur, Modi will leave for Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and will lay the foundation of various projects.

In Karnataka, Modi will first lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Dharwad) and dedicate the city distribution project in Dharwad and 1.5-tonne Mangaluru strategic petroleum facility (SPR) and the 2.5-tonne Padur SPR facility of the state-run Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL).

The BJP wants to increase its footprint in South India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the PM is rooting on development plank to woo voters.