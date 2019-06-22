Narendra Modi is world’s most powerful man says leading UK magazine

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named as the world's most powerful person of 2019 by a leading British magazine.

The poll was conducted by the British Herald magazine. It said that Modi defeated several world leaders and politicians to be declared as the winner. Modi won with 30.90 per cent of the vote.

He was ahead of his closest contenders, who included Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, who secured, 29.9, 12.9 and 18.1 per cent of the votes respectively.

In all there were 25 leaders who were nominated for this reader poll. Four candidates were finally selected for the final round by a panel of experts. The readers had to vote through a mandatory one-time password process to validate their vote. The evaluation of the selection process was based on extensive study and research on those who were nominated for this poll.