Fire raging in you is within me too, says Modi, salutes Pulwama soldiers

New Delhi, Feb 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Patna Metro Rail Project in Barauni. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also present.

Modi said he stood with the nation and shared the grief and outrage over the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

While addressing the event, Modi said,''I pay my tributes to martyr Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur's martyr Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families.''

''PM Urja Ganga Yojana is one of the several projects which have been launched with the aim to transform Bihar as well as eastern India. Under this Yojana, states such as UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are being connected through gas pipelines,'' he said.

He had earlier said that he had given the armed forces a free hand to punish the masterminds of the attack.

Apart from this, he will also inaugurate the construction work of an ammonia-urea complex at Barauni. Modi will also be launching River Development Project for 16 rivers in Bihar. The pipe network to Patna and Muzaffarpur of Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) will also be laid by Modi today. Two natural gas pipelines are also going to be launched.

The Prime Minister would also launch the expansion work of Barauni's refinery which would be increased to 9 million metric tonnes. Laying the foundation stone for medical colleges at Saran, Chhapra and Purnia would also be on the list for PM. Some of these packages are a part of the special package given to the state of Bihar in 2014, the cost of which is 1.25 lakh crore.