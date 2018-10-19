Narendra Modi burns effigy of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday fired arrow to eliminate demon king Ravan at Ramlila Maidan, opposite the Red Fort, in the national capital.

In his address to the gathering at the Lav-Kush Ramleela event, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Ramayana gives us messages for leading an ideal life. We need to pay heed to these lessons."

"Ravana was a able leader, but he indulged into immoral activities. Today, we burn his effigies on Dussehra. This is a message for the society," he added."This Vijayadashami, let us pledge to ensure 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' and 'ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat'," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in view of the Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day long festive journey of Navratras. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja. It is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India. In Northern India, Ramlila is being played out across the country for ten days and on the last day effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.