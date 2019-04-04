Narendra Modi biopic release date: SC to hear plea to delay Vivek Oberoi film on April 8

New Delhi, Apr 04: Troubles for PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the life of the Indian Prime Minister, don't seem to be ending. The biopic on the life of the Indian Prime Minister, will not hit the theatres this Friday (April 5). ANI reports that on April 8, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a fresh petition seeking to defer the release of the film.

The Vivek Anand Oberoi-starrer is reportedly aiming to be out in cinemas on April 12, which was the original release date.

The film ran into controversies for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, that kicked in on March 12, a month before India goes to polls. The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India kickstarts on April 11. The Opposition raised objections to the release of PM Narendra Modi on April 5, a week before the elections.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Bombay High Court's recent order in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking stay on the release of the film.

The SLP challenges the Bombay HC order of April 1 which had disposed off the PIL filed to stay the film's release. The SLP has sought a stay on the release of the movie owing to the upcoming elections.

The petition mentions that high court has not taken all the aspects of the petition into consideration before rejecting the plea.

It also states that the film may influence the voters to vote in favour of a certain individual and that is a violation of the model code of conduct.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court disposed of the PIL seeking a stay on the film's release. The court noted that the Election Commission (EC) has already issued a notice to the makers of the film PM Narendra Modi over allegations of breach of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The EC, however, told the court that it had already sought replies from the makers.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the court, through its lawyer Advait Sethna, that it had already granted requisite certificates for the trailer on March 20.

The cradle-to-2014 film, directed by Omung Kumar, traces Modi's evolution through various phases of his life, including his enrollment in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, his long stint as chief minister of Gujarat, and his elevation to a national role in 2014. The trailer suggests a heavily partisan portrait.