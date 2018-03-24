Narendra Modi Android app sharing private info of users without consent: French security expert

A French security, who calls himself Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y), claimed that Narendra Modi android app, the personal mobile application of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing private information of users to a third-party US company Clever Tap without their consent.

According to Indian Express, Alderson shared a series of tweets claiming that when users create profile on Narendra Modi Android app, their device information, as well as personal data, is sent to a third-party domain called in.wzrkt.com., which apparently belongs to the US company.

[READ MORE: French security expert claims he found details of 20000 Aadhaar cards?]

When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called https://t.co/N3zA3QeNZO. pic.twitter.com/Vey3OP6hcf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

Alderson further tweeted that "One minute after my post on @narendramodi's android app, the "App team" created a new Twitter profile to discuss with me. We had a nice discussion. In order to be fair, here their first answer."

One minute after my post on @narendramodi's #android app, the "App team" created a new Twitter profile to discuss with me. We had a nice discussion. In order to be fair, here their first answer. pic.twitter.com/4JbdoSefpt — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 24, 2018

Early this month, the same researcher had reported security flaws in various Indian government websites, including ISRO, Indian post, over the past few months.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day