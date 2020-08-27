YouTube
    India permits up to 74 per cent FDI in defence manufacturing, says Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar' through video conferencing. During the conference, PM Modi said that the government has taken a decision to permit up to 74 per cent FDI in the defence manufacturing through automatic route.

    Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat defence industry outreach webinar

    Highlights of the event:

    • We aim to increase defence manufacturing in India, said PM Modi during the conference.
    • A decision has been taken to permit up to 74% FDI in the defence manufacturing through automatic route
    • 'For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers'
    • For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers. When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing and an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 years. Unfortunately, this subject couldn't get requisite attention, said PM Modi.

