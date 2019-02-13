Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Supplementary charge-sheet filed against Andure, Kalaskar

Pune, Feb 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a Pune court against Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Dabholkar, a well known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune while he was on his morning walk.

In September last year (2018), a Pune court had granted the custody of arms haul accused Sharad Kalaskar to the CBI for probing his alleged role in the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. Kalaskar was arrested last month by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition from different parts of the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had in August 2018 arrested Sachin Prakasrao Andure of Aurangabad (Maharashtra) in connection with Dabholkar murder case. He was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Andure was arrested on a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which had arrested three persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state.

The CBI claimed that Andure, who is in the agency's custody till August 30, 2018, and Kalaskar were together when Dabholkar was murdered, so the two accused have to be brought face to face.

In September 2018, the CBI had taken Amol Kale, the prime accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, in its custody in connection with its probe in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's murder case.

The CBI suspects that Kale is also the mastermind of Dabholkar's killing. Kale, who was arrested in May this year by the Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Lankesh's killing. Dabholkar was killed in Pune on August 20, 2013, while Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence at Bengaluru in Karnataka on September 5, 2017.