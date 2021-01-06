Narco terror: Drug proceeds sent to Pakistan and Kashmir says NIA

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the Hizbul Mujahideen narco terror case before the Special Court in Mohali, Punjab.

    The case was filed in Amritsar following the arrest of one Hilal Ahmed Shergojri from whom Rs 29 lakh in cash was recovered. The NIA took over the case in May 2020.

    During the course of the probe, it was found that Hilal had gone to Amritsar to collect the money. He was a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the commander of the outfit in the Kashmir Valley.

    This led to busting of a major Narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of Heroin in India and channelizing of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 8:14 [IST]
    X