    Narada sting case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI for questioning

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 28: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Roy had been asked to appear in the probe agency's office on Friday. But he did not go there citing "preoccupations" and sought more time. The former railway minister was then asked to come on Saturday.

    "Roy reached the CBI office at around 2.15 pm," the sources said. The CBI on Thursday arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza in the scandal, the first apprehension in the case since the tapes surfaced in 2016.

    In the footages, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. Roy, who was then a Trinamool Congress MP, was purportedly shown conversing with Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.

    "Jungle raj" and a "reign of terror" in WB: J P Nadda lashes out Mamata

    The agency, in recent, was facing allegations of 'going soft' on the leader since the time he joined BJP after quitting TMC. Mukul Roy was earlier examined by the CBI on August 28, 2019.

    CBI has summoned Roy after they arrested IPS officer SHM Mirza on Thursday who has been granted into CBI's custody till September 30.

    Saturday, September 28, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
