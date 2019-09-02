  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Narada scam: CBI conducts voice sample tests on WB minister and IPS officer

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 02: The CBI on Monday conducted voice sample tests of West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and an IPS officer in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, sources in the central investigating agency said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Mukherjee is among the ten leaders and ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress who have been summoned by CBI for the voice sample tests for being allegedly seen accepting cash in the video of the Narada sting operation.

    The voice sample test was conducted for senior IPS officer SMH Mirza, who was the Burdwan district superintendent of police when the sting operation was conducted by Samuel Mathew of the Narada News portal in 2014.

    Mathew, posing as a businessman conducted the sting operation in 2014 which showed some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

    The video created a furor when it was released just before the state assembly polls in 2016.

    Narada Scam: Another TMC MP summoned by CBI today

    Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee had appeared before CBI on August 31 for the voice sample tests in connection with the scam.

    Sultan Ahmed, the Trinamool Congress MP, who was also allegedly seen in the video of the sting operation, died in 2017.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue