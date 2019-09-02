Narada scam: CBI conducts voice sample tests on WB minister and IPS officer

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 02: The CBI on Monday conducted voice sample tests of West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and an IPS officer in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Mukherjee is among the ten leaders and ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress who have been summoned by CBI for the voice sample tests for being allegedly seen accepting cash in the video of the Narada sting operation.

The voice sample test was conducted for senior IPS officer SMH Mirza, who was the Burdwan district superintendent of police when the sting operation was conducted by Samuel Mathew of the Narada News portal in 2014.

Mathew, posing as a businessman conducted the sting operation in 2014 which showed some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

The video created a furor when it was released just before the state assembly polls in 2016.

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee had appeared before CBI on August 31 for the voice sample tests in connection with the scam.

Sultan Ahmed, the Trinamool Congress MP, who was also allegedly seen in the video of the sting operation, died in 2017.