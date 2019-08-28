  • search
    Narada Scam: Another TMC MP summoned by CBI today

    Kolkata, Aug 28: TMC MP from Arambagh constituency, Aparupa Poddar has been summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 2 in connection with Narada scam.

    The notice issued, mentions that he is required to give a voice sample as per the Court orders. It also states that MP may come along with male accomplish of his choice.

    Narada tapes: ED summons ex-mayor's wife, minister's daughter

    Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video in which a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

