  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Narada case: CBI seeks Speaker's sanction to prosecute 3 TMC MPs, one WB minister

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The CBI has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking sanction to prosecute three sitting Trinamool Congress MPs and a former parliamentarian of the party in the Narada sting operation case, officials said on Thursday.

    The agency sought clearance to prosecute Mamata Banerjee-led TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh and Prasun Banerjee.

    Om Birla
    Om Birla

    Suvendu Adhikari, 48, is a former MP from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal and is now the transport minister in the state government.

    The 73-year old Roy is an MP from Dum Dum, while Ghosh (59) represents the Barasat constituency. Prasun Banerjee (64) is an MP from Howrah.

    The officials said the agency has requested the speaker to let it prosecute the four MPs.

    BJP leader Mukul Roy summoned by CBI in Narada case

    If the sanction is accorded, the four leaders may be named by the agency in its charge sheet in the case, sources said.

    The 73-year old Roy is an MP from Dum Dum, while Ghosh (59) represents the Barasat constituency. Prasun Banerjee (64) is an MP from Howrah.

    The officials said the agency has requested the speaker to let it prosecute the four MPs.

    If the sanction is accorded, the four leaders may be named by the agency in its charge sheet in the case, sources said.

    The Narada sting case pertains to some TMC politicians and West Bengal bureaucrats who were allegedly caught on tape accepting money from a journalist posing as a representative of a private company, officials said.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi tmc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue