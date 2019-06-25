  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naqvi’s remark on J’khand youth killing, says 'Jai Shri Ram' can be chanted by embracing people

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said "Jai Shri Ram" can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them. Naqvi made the remarks while referring to the recent incident where 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

    Naqvi’s remark on J’khand youth killing, says Jai Shri Ram can be chanted by embracing people
    Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    Eleven people were arrested on Monday in connection with Ansari's death, who was thrashed by a mob here for alleged theft and is seen in a purported video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman", police had said.

    Jharkhand Lynching is 11th hate crime incident in 2019: Report

    The Union Minister said such incidents cannot be justified as they have only one motive of spoiling the positive atmosphere created by the government. "Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won't let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda.

    "People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive -- to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government," he said.

    More MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI News

    Read more about:

    mukhtar abbas naqvi mob lynching jharkhand

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue