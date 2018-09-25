Naqvi proposes 40% reservation for girls in proposed world class institution at Alwar

New Delhi, Sep 25: Union minority affairs ministry plans to come up with a world-class institution at Alwar district in Rajasthan which was proposed by the local MLA around a year ago in the presence of Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Rajasthan minority minister Arun Chaturvedi. The Union ministry plans to lay its foundation on October 1, 2018.

Forget about good institution for minority the reason does not have any good institution. The region has a sizable number of minority population. Sources said that the minister did not give any commitment but had said that he would try for it. Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Rajasthan Government had given 15 acres of land in Kohrapipali village in Kishangarh Bas tehsil of Alwar district for this educational institute. World class research centres, labs, libraries, educational facilities for primary to higher studies and sports facilities will be established in this institution.

The minister said that the educational institution being set up in Alwar will start functioning in 2020. The world class educational institution will be for poor, backward and Minorities that will provide technical, medical, Ayurved, Unani education and job-oriented skill development courses etc. "We have proposed 40 per cent reservation for girls in these institutions," said Naqvi.

A 3-member committee of Minority Affairs Ministry's officials and members of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation has been constituted to chalk out the entire process of this institute at Alwar. Soon, the detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared regarding construction and other process for the institute.

The Ministry had worked out on a plan a year ago to establish world class educational institutes for poor, backward and Minorities and a 11-member committee headed by former Secretary, government of India, Afzal Amanullah was constituted in this regard.