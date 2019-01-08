  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8: Infosys co-founder and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani to head RBI committee on digital payments.

    Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani

    With a view to encourage digitisation of payments and enhance financial inclusion through digitisation, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to constitute a High-Level Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments. 

    Four members committee are: H.R. Khan Former Deputy Governor, RBI 
    Kishore Sansi, Former Managing Director & CEO, Vijaya Bank
    Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Steel
    Sanjay Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Center for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad

    The Committee shall submit its report within a period of 90 days from the date of its first meeting.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
