‘Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai:’ Modi sarkar’s tagline for 2019 LS polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: The BJP government at the Centre which is looking to retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has been looking for a tagline. This time around the advertisement campaign of the party would go with the tagline, Namumkin Ab Mumbkin Hai (The impossible is now possible).

The advertisement campaign would be launched soon after data and statistics are provided by all the ministries. The various ministries have been asked to compile data relating to the welfare schemes.

The government would begin the campaign before the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections are announced. This is aimed at reaching out to the masses and tell them about the various welfare measures that the government has undertaken.

Among the key highlights would be the Aayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana and Kisan Credit Card.

Apart from reaching out to the masses through the print, electronic and social media, there would also be messages telecast in cinemas.