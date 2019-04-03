NaMo TV launch: EC seeks explanation from I&B ministry after complaint from AAP and Cong

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 03: Based on complaint filed by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Election Commission (EC) of India has sought a response from I&B ministry on 24-hour channel 'NAMO TV'.

The commission has also written separately to Doordarshan seeking to ascertain how the national broadcaster ran an hour-long live broadcast of PM Modi's public address 'mein bhi chowkidaar' on March 31.

The Congress and the AAP has moved the EC demanding suspension of Content TV contending that it has been broadcasting political campaign of one candidate - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This channel (Content TV/NaMo TV) undermines the fundamental task which falls to the commission: to ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Do all individuals have the resources to launch channels indulging in blatant campaigning," the Congress said in a petition.

The party contended that the commission cannot allow influential individuals to abuse their position by launching such channels and then pretending to have nothing to do with the same.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the launch of the new television channel NaMo TV, with PM Modi's picture on its logo, on multiple direct to home (DTH) platforms as part of its voter outreach. The channel, which will live telecast Narendra Modi's campaign for the general election, is available on major DTH platforms-Dish TV, Tata Sky, Siti and Airtel.