'NaMo app secretly records audio, video of your family', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Naredra Modi's NaMo app and said that it secretly records audio video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS.

He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.



Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tweeted,''Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS..''

Hitting back at Gandhi, Amit Malviya, BJP spokesperson said,''He is raising a question on the NaMo app but he does not know anything about it. The app is secure and there is no data transfer.''

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app was leaking data to a third-party US company.

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi claimed that the prime minister was allowing 'American companies' to take away the data of users who signed up for his application. Rahul Gandhi's allegations come after the data leak scandal involving Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, and the many reports of Aadhaar data of Indians being at a risk of compromise.

Now, Modi app also seems to be in the eye of a storm, and a new flashpoint in the war between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

