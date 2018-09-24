NaMo App ready with NaMo merchandise for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now getting ready for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with all kinds of elections preparations including NaMo merchandise.

Besides countering opposition, the NaMo Again is going to be the catch line for the Parliament Polls. The party has launched a huge range of NaMo merchandise that are now available on NaMo App.

Sources said that those who are managing it have started getting huge orders from all across the country and they will be dispatched soon. There are tshirts, caps, coffee mugs and many other stuff on sale at NaMo App.

There are slogans engraved on it like 'Namo Again'. Now, it has to be circulated all across the country so people can use it for the Lok Sabha elections. This will be promoted through NaMo App and orders could be placed there itself.