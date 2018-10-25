NaMo App playing an important role in the ticket distribution for Assembly elections

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Modi-Shah (PM Narendra Modi and BJP president mit Shah) duo who are known for doing innovative experiments is once again taking the help of technique in elections in five states. The role of NaMo App has been very important and has played very important role in deciding tickets for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates so far. It is going to play important role in the days to come.

The BJP has announced 77 tickets for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections denying tickets to 14 sitting MLAs so far blunt anti-incumbency, the party may drastically cut tickets to MLAs in next round. Actually the BJP wants to send across the message to the leaders from other states even Lok Sabha members that if their feedback is not good, then they may also have to bear the brunt. This is to recall that at the workers Mahakumbh in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP president had said that NaMo App is the device for all with which one can directly connect with the PM. The BJP sources told Oneindia that the party is seeking feedback through NaMo App besides traditional means. From common people to grass root workers to office bearers, everyone is providing feedback on NaMo App which has proved to be a very important tool just before ticket distribution.

The BJP has 165 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and the party including national general secretary (organisations) Ram Lal is in favour of denying tickets to at least 70 sitting MLAs in which some ministers are also included. This is being done due to anger against some of the BJP leaders in the state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan too received complains about some MLAs and minister during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. So in such a situation where there is anger against the BJP leaders, new faces will be introduced. This is to recall that in 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP replaced 25 per cent candidates and their success rate had been 75 per cent. But this time more people could be replaced with new faces.

Sources said that situation is even worst in Rajasthan and as per an internal survey 137 seats have been put into B and C category and the BJP may give new faces on these seats. But the most shocking thing is that most of the ministers in the state are in this danger zone. The BJP introduces 125 new faces in Rajasthan in 2013 and out of that 95 had won the election. This cannot be ignored and party in-charge of elections Prakash Javadekar too have been saying that distribution of ticket will surprise everyone.

The BJP is facing anger from its traditional vote bank in Rajasthan where Ghanshyam Tiwari launched Bharat Vahini Party and Manvendra Singh Joined the Congress. The party is trying to negate anger of Gujjars by projecting Meena community with Kirori Lal Meena merging his party with the BJP. Still going gets tough for the BJP not only in Rajasthan but also in Madhya Pradesh due to SC/ST Act. This has forces upper caste voters to unite under one banner.