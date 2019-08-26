Names of Deputy CMs today, rest of allocations by tomorrow: Yediyurappa

  • search
    Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has said that the names of the deputy chief ministers would be decided today and the same would be sent to the Governor.

    He also said that the portfolio allocation for the rest of the ministers would be done by tomorrow and their names would be sent to the Governor.

    There is speculation that Karnataka may get three deputy chief ministers. The three deputies are likely to be Govind Karjol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi. In addition to this the trio are likely to get portfolios such as Irrigation, Transport and PWD.

    Settle portfolio or face elections: Message to Yediyurappa from BJP top brass

    Karjol, it may be recalled was the first to take oath, when Yediyurappa inducted the ministers on August 20. They were followed by Ashwath Narayan and Savadi.

    While Yediyurappa was not in favour of having deputy chief ministers, seniors within the party were insistent. The top leadership is keen on building a second rung of leaders in Karnataka.

    On August 20, 17 MLAs were sworn in as ministers into the Yediyurappa cabinet. Former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister, R Ashoka were the part of the list.

    The others who are part of the list are Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan, K S Eswharappa, B Sreeramulu, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, K Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chuhan and J Shashikala Annasaheb.

