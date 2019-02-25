  • search
    Names of fallen soldiers imbibed gives me goosebumps, says Wing Commander on National War Memorial

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Wing commander Sushmita Sekhon from the Indian Air Force on Monday said the names of of fallen soldiers on National War Memorial gave her goosebumps.

    Speaking to ANI, Sekhon said,''Names of fallen soldiers are imbibed throughout this memorial which gives me goosebumps. And I'm part of this historic moment. This is a feeling that I can't describe in words.''

    ''I basically belong to a Defence family. My father is in vigilance department, my brother is in Army. I & my husband are in Air Force, brother-in-law in Navy, & father-in-law was in Navy. We all know the importance of this moment,'' she said.

    PM Modi inaugurated the memorial by lightning up the enteral flame positioned at the bottom of the 15.5-metre tall obelisk. He also attended a rally of ex-servicemen at the National Stadium before unveiling the memorial.

    The six bronze murals located in the Veerta Chakra zone at the National War Memorial, depicting famous battles fought by the armed forces, were made by noted artist Ram Sutar, who had designed the 182-m 'Statue of Unity'.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
