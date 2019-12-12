Name change pays electoral dividend to B S Yediyurappa

  • search
    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 12: Coincidence or otherwise, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's move to change the spelling of his name seems to be paying him handsome electoral dividends. All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister in July, he had reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name "Yediyurappa" from "Yeddyurappa", apparently influenced by numerology.

    After changing the spelling of his name just ahead of his swearing-in, Yediyurappa went on to win the floor test, and now BJP under his leadership has won 12 out 15 seats that went for bypolls on December 5, providing the much needed stability to his government with majority on its side.

    An impressive BJP and a hopelessly divided Congress: Analysing the Karnataka by-poll

    "It may have been luck for him electorally in a way or it may be just a coincidence... it depends on how one perceives such things," a BJP functionary said, pointing out things have not been so smooth for Yediyurappa after becoming Chief Minister.

    It has not been a smooth ride for the 76-year old leader, as days after he took charge, most parts of Karnataka witnessed large-scale destruction due to worst-ever floods in the state's recent history.

    His government came under intense scrutiny of the opposition, media and public at large for its handling of flood relief and delay in getting central relief despite the BJP being in power at the centre.

    With a strong BJP central leadership, at personal level too it was felt that his stature was undermined, as he did not have complete say during formation ofthe Ministry headed by him that saw appointment of three Deputy Chief Ministers and he had to run a single member cabinet for over 20 days before it came into existence, a party source said.

    The change in spelling as Yediyurappa had become public on July 26 in his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, staking claim to form the government, and later in the official invitation for the swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister. Earlier, the Lingayat strongman had changed the spelling of his name from Yediyurappa to Yeddyurappa, days ahead of his first stint of becoming Chief Minister in 2007.

    He had to quit barely a week after becoming the CM as the then coalition partner JD(S) reneged on its promise to share power for 20 months each. However, the name change then, seemed to had failed to bring him any luck as the two subsequent terms as Chief Minister did not last long.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
