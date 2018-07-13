  • search

Namaz will make Saryu impure: Saffron group foils RSS wing’s plan

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Ayodhya, July 13: The much spoken about namaz and wazu programme on the banks of the Saryu river at Ayodhya had to be called off due to stiff opposition from a section of saffron outfits. The event was to be hosted by the Rashtriya Muslim Manch, which is an RSS affiliate.

    Reports suggested that a group of seers had opposed the programme saying that the pious Saryu water would become impure due to this programme. There were even threats that there would self-immolation if this programme went through.

    Heavy security had been deployed at the venue fearing protests. Over 1,000 Muslims had gathered at the venue. The namaz was later performed at the Nau Ghazi shrine, 3 kilometres away from the original venue. UP minister Laxmi Narayan and BJP MLA, Ved Prakash Gupta took part in the namaz.

    The Rashtriya Muslim Manch was disappointed over the event being cancelled. They said that they could not host the namaz despite getting a nod from the administration.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:54 [IST]
