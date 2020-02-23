  • search
    Namaste Trump: What is Abhivadan Samiti? Who are the members?

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, several controversies have surfaced regarding the cost, protocol and the hurried, cosmetic steps taken by the local authorities. But along with than a new association too has raised its head overnight: Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti.

    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Namaste Trump, the event, was not a government event and that it is being organised by Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti, or the Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump, but did not provide more details.

    Until Thursday, no one had heard of this shadowy committee that is apparently organising the 'Namaste Trump' event that the US President is really excited about.

    From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at Modi before Trump visit

    Meanwhile, the Congress also asked the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the state government was spending "Rs 120 crore for a three-hour event organised by an unknown private entity".

    So, what on earth is the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti?

    According to reports, the committee was not existing for a long time. It was just set up a few days ago.

    The Abhinandan Samiti now called as Swagat Samiti is a 10-member committee that includes Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel, who is its chairperson, BJP MPs from Ahmedabad East and West Lok Sabha seats Hasmukh Patel and Kirit Solanki respectively, architect and Padma Bhushan awardee B.V. Doshi, Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Himanshu Pandya and Durgesh Buch of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    They have also come up with a website namastepresidenttrump.in and a Twitter handle @Trumpnamaste.

    Trump shares edited Baahubali video, says look forward to being with my great friends in India

    US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in India for 2 days with stopovers at Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi.

    In Ahmedabad, Trump will jointly address an event with Modi, which has been titled, Namaste Trump. But now that the government has washed its hands off the responsibilities of Namaste Trump, it's not known who all will be invited to the spectacular gathering at the world's largest stadium.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
