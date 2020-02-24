'Namaste Trump': US president faces difficulty with Hindi words like 'Vedas', 'chaiwala'

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump experienced difficulties in the pronunciation of Hindi words such as the "Vedas", "Sholay" and "chaiwala" during his speech at the "Namaste Trump" event here on Monday.

Addressing the massive "Namaste Trump" rally at Motera stadium, the US president made several remarks interspersed with "desi" references, much to the delight of the crowd.

Trump touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of blockbuster Bollywood movies such as "DDLJ" (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and "Sholay", and the country's sporting icons like Sachin Tedulkar and Virat Kohli.

However, he found it difficult to pronounce names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekananda. The US president also struggled with the pronunciation of "chaiwala", "Sholay" and the "Vedas".

The Twitterati trolled Trump for it and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a dig at his mispronunciation of Tendulkar's name.

The chemistry between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was evident at the event as the two leaders hugged each other multiple times and heaped praise on each other in front of nearly one lakh people at the new-look Motera stadium in the PM's home state.

The traditional and colourful event left the US president impressed.