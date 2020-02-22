'Namaste Trump': Kailash Kher wants US President to dance on this song

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 22: Ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event, singer Kailash Kher on Saturday has said that he will make Donald Trump dance on songs that he will sing during the events.

    The veteran Bollywood singer said that his performance will start with song Jai Jai Kara, Jai Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara' and end with popular Shiv bhajan 'Agad Bum-Bum Lahiri'.

    He also said that he wants to make Donald Trump 'dance' on this song.

    "The performance will start with the song 'Jai-Jai-Kara, Swami saath dena humara' and end with 'Bam Bam Lahiri', if I have my way I would make him (Donald Trump) also dance on this song," Kher told ANI.

    Preparations are in the final stages for the 'Namaste Trump' event, which US President Donald Trump is scheduled to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-built Motera Stadium here on February 24.

    Before the 'Namaste Trump' event, cultural events will be held at the 1.10-lakh seating capacity stadium, for which several artists, including well-known singer Kailash Kher, have been invited.

    The new Motera Stadium has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was constructed in 1982 and had seating capacity of 49,000 people.

    For the 'Namaste Trump' event, when both Trump and Modi are expected to address the crowd in in the stadium, several prominent artistes were also invited to entertain the audience.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
