Namaste Trump: Former PM Manmohan Singh to attend dinner hoisted by President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Feb 24: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is all set to attend the state dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind with respect to the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

According to reports, not many opposition leaders have been invited to the dinner.

The former Prime Minister's decision to attend the dinner comes amid a boycott by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

It is reportedly said that Choudhary was unhappy over the invitation not being extended to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Anand Sharma, the deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also criticised the Centre for ignoring the opposition leaders at the event organised in Motera Stadium.

President Trump landed in India on Monday where he came on a two-day visit to the country. This would be President Trump's first travel to India.

Addressing the gathering at "Namaste Trump", President Trump said, "PM Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise."

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," he said.

He also pointed fingers at radical Islamic terrorism and said, "Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed full power of American military on blood-thirsty killers of ISIS. Today, ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead."