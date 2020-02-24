Namaste Trump: Five things you need to know about Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: While Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa, he built his first ashram at the Kocharab Bungalow which was then known as the Satyagraha Ashram.

It is a known fact that this ashram was the centre of many activities from animal husbandry to farming. Later, this place became the epicentre of all the activities related to the Indian Freedom Struggle.

Apart from this, Sabarmati Ashram was Charles Correa's first important work that reflected Gandhi Ji's simple life. There are many other historical site that holds significant structures within its bound. Let's take a look.

a. Magan Niwas:

Named after Mahatma Gandhi's nephew, this was the soul of the Ashram. Maganlal Gandhi was the one who introduced various upgraded versions of the spinning wheel which gave birth to Khadi.

b. Hriday Kunj:

This was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in the Sabarmati Ashram. Hriday Kunj includes six rooms that includes secretariat, kitchen, guest room, and store room. Kunj was also a venue for several meetings held by Gandhi Ji.

c. Gandhi Memorial Museum:

One of the most popular site in the ashram is this museum that exhibits articles related to Gandhi's life. In 1953, this museum was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

d. Udyog Mandir:

This place was developed in 1918 during the strike of the mill workers in Ahmedabad. This place is also known as the 'temple of industry' that played a vital role in spreading the message of 'Swaraj through Khadi'.

e. Upasana Mandir:

In Upasana Mandir, Gandhi Ji held prayers for the people living in the ashram. Various sermons based on Bhagavad Geeta were delivered to provide spiritual support to people.