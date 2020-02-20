Namaste Trump will be similar to Howdy Modi: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 20: The 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during US President Donald Trump's India visit will be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston last September, the ministry if external affairs said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently said that the US President's visit will be a "very special one" and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.

According to officials, nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, officials said on Thursday.

The number is much less than what the US president had claimed.

Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow

In a recent video, Trump said, "7 million (70 lakh)" people will be there on the roadshow route. Notably, the total population of Ahmedabad is estimated to be around 70 to 80 lakh.