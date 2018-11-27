  • search

'Nama Japa' to continue at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala: Kerala HC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trivandrum, Nov 27: The Kerala High Court ruled out police order that 'Nama Japa'(continuous repetition of God's name) should not be conducted at Sannidhanam.

    Sabarimala Temple. PTI file photo
    Sabarimala Temple. PTI file photo

    Also, the high court appointed 3 observers in Sabarimala to assess the situation.

    The police ordered against 'Nama Japa' at Sannidhanam after fresh protests erupted at Sabarimala when a group of not less than hundred devotees staged a 'nama japa' on Nov 25 (Saturday).

    Also read: Activist Rehana Fathima arrested for hurting religious sentiment in FB post

    However, protests by Sangh Parivar organisations against the reported move by a few woman activists to visit the temple on the basis of a Supreme Court order permitting entry for all women have reduced pilgrim flow drastically this season.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kerala high court sabarimala temple

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 21:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue