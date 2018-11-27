'Nama Japa' to continue at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala: Kerala HC

Trivandrum, Nov 27: The Kerala High Court ruled out police order that 'Nama Japa'(continuous repetition of God's name) should not be conducted at Sannidhanam.

Also, the high court appointed 3 observers in Sabarimala to assess the situation.

The police ordered against 'Nama Japa' at Sannidhanam after fresh protests erupted at Sabarimala when a group of not less than hundred devotees staged a 'nama japa' on Nov 25 (Saturday).

However, protests by Sangh Parivar organisations against the reported move by a few woman activists to visit the temple on the basis of a Supreme Court order permitting entry for all women have reduced pilgrim flow drastically this season.