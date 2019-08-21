Nalin Kumar Kateel replaces Yediyurappa as Karnataka BJP chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Nalin Kumar Kateel has replaced B S Yediyurappa as the new president of the Karnataka BJP.

Kateel was appointed by national BJP president, Amit Shah, informed national general secretary Arun Singh.

The 53-year old Kateel's appointment has surprised many senior leaders, who were in waiting to be appointed to the post. It is said that while B S Yediyurappa had favoured the appointment of Arvind Limbavali, it was national general secretary, B L Santhosh who had pushed for Kateel's appointment.

The appointment of Kateel is seen as a reward for the leaders from Dakshin Kannada, who were upset for not getting a ministerial berth in the Karnataka government. On Tuesday, 17 Cabinet ministers were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan.

Kateel is a three time MP from Dakshin Kannada and became an RSS pracharak at the age of 18.