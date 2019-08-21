Nalin Kumar Kateel replaces Yediyurappa as Karnataka BJP chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Nalin Kumar Kateel has replaced B S Yediyurappa as the new president of the Karnataka BJP.

Kateel was appointed by national BJP president, Amit Shah, informed national general secretary Arun Singh.

The 53 year old Kateel's appointment has surprised many senior leaders, who were in waiting to be appointed to the post. It is said that while B S Yediyurappa had favoured the appointment of Arvind Limbavali, it was national general secretary, B L Santhosh who had pushed for Kateel's appointment.

The appointment of Kateel is seen as a reward for the leaders from Dakshin Kannada, who were upset for not getting a ministerial berth in the Karnataka government. On Tuesday, 17 Cabinet ministers were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan.

Kateel is a three time MP from Dakshin Kannada and became an RSS pracharak at the age of 18.