NALCO dedicates 5 more BOVs and donates PCR mobile van at Puri

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14: Navratna PSU National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) continued to take steps to fulfil its commitment to make Puri a Swachh Iconic Place. The Aluminium behemoth today dedicated five more environment-friendly battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) and a PCR mobile van for the people of Puri.

NALCO scaled up the free and environment-friendly BOV project by adding five more vehicles for the benefit of differently-abled, sick persons and Senior Citizens. These vehicles will commute between Jagannath temple and Jagannath Ballav Math in Puri.

With the addition of the electric vehicles today, NALCO has now taken total number of vehicles to 12. The Company has already been plying 5 EVs between Jagannath Ballav Math and Jagannath temple while two electric vehicles are operating in Puri station for the benefit of tourist and pilgrims. This latest noble initiative by NALCO will help lakhs of pilgrims and tourists to commute hassle-free and smoothly in Puri.

In addition to the BOV launch, one fully equipped PCR Van was presented to Puri Police which will help in improving their connectivity and response time.

The vehicles were flagged off by Dr. K.Rajeswara Rao, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, Dr. T.K.Chand, CMD, NALCO along with all Directors of NALCO, in the presence of citizens of Puri.