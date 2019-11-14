  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NALCO dedicates 5 more BOVs and donates PCR mobile van at Puri

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 14: Navratna PSU National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) continued to take steps to fulfil its commitment to make Puri a Swachh Iconic Place. The Aluminium behemoth today dedicated five more environment-friendly battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) and a PCR mobile van for the people of Puri.

    NALCO dedicates 5 more BOVs and donates PCR mobile van at Puri

    NALCO scaled up the free and environment-friendly BOV project by adding five more vehicles for the benefit of differently-abled, sick persons and Senior Citizens. These vehicles will commute between Jagannath temple and Jagannath Ballav Math in Puri.

    With the addition of the electric vehicles today, NALCO has now taken total number of vehicles to 12. The Company has already been plying 5 EVs between Jagannath Ballav Math and Jagannath temple while two electric vehicles are operating in Puri station for the benefit of tourist and pilgrims. This latest noble initiative by NALCO will help lakhs of pilgrims and tourists to commute hassle-free and smoothly in Puri.

    In addition to the BOV launch, one fully equipped PCR Van was presented to Puri Police which will help in improving their connectivity and response time.

    The vehicles were flagged off by Dr. K.Rajeswara Rao, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, Dr. T.K.Chand, CMD, NALCO along with all Directors of NALCO, in the presence of citizens of Puri.

    More ELECTRIC News

    Read more about:

    electric vehicles puri

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue