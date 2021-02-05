Nails, barricade should be put up at China border not against farmers: BSP MP

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 05: As Opposition MPs continue to target the government's actions against the protesting farmers and handling of the agitation during the Parliament session BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra has taken a step ahead to bash the govt, saying instead posting the nails, barricade to stop farmers to protest, should be put up at China border for their soldiers.

Misra says, "So much of security arrangements at Delhi borders against the farmers. You could have made these arrangements at the China border, would have done good for the nation."

The BSP leader further appealed to the government to listen to the poor farmers as they are our 'annadatas'.

"Who are sitting on the roads for months, they are our annadatas. What is this ego? Why don't you want to roll back the three farm laws? Why hold them for 1 year and not completely repeal them?"

Parliament saw heated debate in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Thursday over the ongoing farmer protests as Opposition targeted the government over its handling of the farmer protests.

As debate continued on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said farmers are the ones who make India self-sufficient with food supply and they are being branded as 'terrorists' and 'anti-national' over the protests.