Naidu's charges frivolous, Centre's commitment to Andhra firm: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday dismissed the charges of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against the Union government as "frivolous" and something which no one will believe, and cited a number of central projects in the state to underline its commitment to development there.

Soon after the Telugu Desam Party chief accused the Centre of "mud-slinging" and working to damage his credibility, the BJP fielded Union minister Prakash Javadekar to counter him.

Javadekar, accompanied by state BJP chief K Hari Babu and party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, accused Naidu of "blame game".

The HRD minister cited a number of projects linked to IIT, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, IIIT and AIIMS, among others, besides the central work on the Polavaram project to claim that the Modi government's commitment to the state's development was firm.

He also termed Naidu's claim that the BJP was getting close to the YSR Congress, the TDP's main rival in the state, as "ridiculous".

On the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's comments that the TDP would have fared better in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections if it had not allied with the BJP, he made light of his claim, noting that Modi was a big factor then. "If there was no Modi or the BJP, where the TDP would be," he said.

"There should be a limit to political acrimony. He is doing politics over the matter of development. He should not go to the extent of saying that the BJP is attacking Andhra," Javadekar said.

The Modi government has been "magnanimous" to the state to the extent that many states have asked it why it was giving so much to one state, he said.

To a question about the BJP's prospects in the state if the TDP and the YSR Congress, the two parties which have moved separate notices of no-confidence motion against the Union government in the Lok Sabha, fought against it, Javadekar said the BJP on its own had fetched over 18 per cent votes in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls.

He noted that party chief Amit Shah had in a letter to Naidu listed a number of projects which the Centre had granted to the state.

Asked about Naidu's charges against the Centre, he said they were frivolous. "No one will believe them."

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day