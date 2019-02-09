Naidu to hold protest in Delhi on Feb 11, two trains hired at Rs 1.12 cr

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Feb 09: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest on Monday in New Delhi for which two trains have been hired at a cost of Rs 1.12 crore to the state exchequer. TDP government intends to transport protesters in two special trains from Andhra to New Delhi.

Naidu has planned to go on a day-long fast to protest against the alleged non-cooperation of the Centre in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and Special Status to the state.

The General Administration Department has released Rs 1.12 crore to hire the trains with 20 compartments each from the South Central Railway, IANS reported.

Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hire two special trains with 20 compartments each from South Central Railways, Secunderabad, i.e., starting one (1) train from Ananthapuramu and another from Srikakulam to reach New Delhi by 10.02.2019 to transport interested Political parties, organizations, NGOs associations, etc.. to participate in one day Deeksha (Protest) at New Delhi on 11.02.2019 to be led by The Chief Minister," stated the government release.

"Government after careful examination hereby accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.1,12,16,465 (Rupees One Crore Twelve Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Five only)," the statement further revealed.

Meanwhile on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an independent investigation into the Rafale deal.

"PM Narendra Modi's silence on Rs. 59,000 Cr Rafale deal and reports on the possibility of India's Biggest Defence scam directly involving the PMO, speaks volumes of BJP govt's destructive decisions. Modi ji, truth cannot be hidden for long when you cheat the nation," he tweeted.

"PMO's interference in the name of "parallel negotiations", bypassing the Ministry of Defense in finalising Rafale deal, undermined the negotiating position of the Indian Negotiating Team. These revelations are shocking. They indicate a lack of integrity and regard within BJP government," he added.