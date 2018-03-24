Naidu set to sue Modi govt over special status issue for AP

Chanrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is set to sue the Narendra Modi government over the special status issue. Naidu feels that the matter could be taken to a logical conclusion only by approaching the court.

Currently the officers are preparing affidavits to this effect and the writ petition would be filed after the Parliament session ends. In the petition the AP government would state that there is a provision for a special status under the AP Reorganisation Act, but the Centre is refusing to implement it.

Further Naidu would also explain why he accepted the special packages and why he is now demanding a special status for the state.

Naidu who heads the Telugu Desam Party had pulled out of the NDA over the same issue. He also directed two ministers of the TDP at the Centre to tender their resignation.

